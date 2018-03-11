EUR/USD had a turbulent week that it eventually ended slightly lower and it is still looking for a new direction. The upcoming week features a speech by Draghi, final inflation figures, and more. What’s next for EUR/USD? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. While Germany will […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Mar. 12-16 – At the crossroads appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story