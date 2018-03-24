EUR/USD rocked and rolled, ending the week slightly higher. Will it pick a new direction in the last week of March? Preliminary inflation numbers stand out. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Further signs of a peak in euro-zone showed up with PMI data all falling […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Mar. 26-30 – Ready to rise? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
