EUR/USD Forecast March 1-5 – Euro sags below 1.21 at end of week

EUR/USD was down sharply on Friday and posted a losing week. There are seven events on the calendar this week, including PMIs and eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German Ifo Business Climate improved to 92.4, up from 90.1. This marked a 5-month high.
