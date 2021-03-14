EUR/USD reversed directions last week, posting slight gains. There are three events on the calendar this week, including Eurozone CPI. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The ECB policy meeting was a significant one, with the bank announcing that it would accelerate its purchase of Eurobonds under […] The post EUR/USD Forecast March 15-19 – ECB increases bond purchases, Euro stays steady appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story