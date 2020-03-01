EUR/USD reversed directions and posted strong gains of 1.6%. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. There were a host of key German indicators last week. German Ifo Business Climate edged up to 96.1, up from 95.9 points. This beat the […] The post EUR/USD Forecast March 2-6 – Euro Jumps Above 1.10 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story