EUR/USD posted strong gains for a second straight week. There are seven events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. In the eurozone, manufacturing and services PMIs were within expectations. CPI slowed to 1.2%, down from 1.4% in the previous release. Germany posted some […] The post EUR/USD Forecast March 9-13 – Euro Jumps After Fed Rate Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.
