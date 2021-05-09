EUR/USD rallied late in the week, as the pair recorded its best weekly performance since November 2020, with gains of 1.22%. There are four releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German retail sales of March sparkled with a gain of 7.7%, crushing […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 10-14 – Euro rises to 10-week high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

