EUR/USD continues to display considerable volatility. The pair declined by 1.2 percent last week, erasing most of the gains seen a week earlier. The upcoming week features manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The eurozone economy is sputtering. Manufacturing PMIs in Germany and the […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 11-15 – Will German, Eurozone GDPs send Euro Reeling? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

