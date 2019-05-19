EUR/USD posted losses last week, erasing the gains seen in the previous two weeks. This week’s highlight is services and manufacturing PMIs for April. Here is an outlook for upcoming events and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone consumer spending indicators impressed, with sharp gains in April. Final CPI climbed 1.7%, matching the forecast. […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 20-24 – Euro loses ground; will trade tensions continue the downturn? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

