EUR/USD sustained sharp losses on Friday and recorded its first losing week in a month. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German ifo Business Climate improved slightly to 96.8, up from 96.6. However, this missed the estimate of 97.8. Consumer […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 3-10 – Euro slips as Germany continues to struggle appeared first on Forex Crunch.

