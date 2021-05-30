EUR/USD was almost unchanged last week, as the pair ended the week just shy of the 1.22 line. There are six releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. In Germany GDP declined in the first quarter, with a read of -1.8%. Ifo Business […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 31-June 4 – Investors eye PMIs, inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story