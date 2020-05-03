EUR/USD posted strong gains last week, climbing 1.4 percent. The upcoming week features manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Corvid-19 ravaged European economies in Q1 – France’s economy declined by 5.8%, Spain by 5.2% and the eurozone by 3.8 percent. On the inflation front, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast May 4-8 – Euro Gains Ground, But Dismal PMIs Expected appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story