The German government increased its forecast for this year’s economic growth. Capital goods spending in the US decreased more than expected. The current odds for another quarter-point Fed rise on May 3 are 77%. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. On Thursday, the euro traded near a one-year high against the dollar as Europe’s robust economy … Continued
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Near 1-yr Top Amid Economic Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near 1-yr Top Amid Economic Divergence - April 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Outshines Dollar as a Safe Haven - April 26, 2023
- Gold Price Extending Choppiness Below $2000, Eying US Data - April 26, 2023