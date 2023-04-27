The German government increased its forecast for this year’s economic growth. Capital goods spending in the US decreased more than expected. The current odds for another quarter-point Fed rise on May 3 are 77%. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. On Thursday, the euro traded near a one-year high against the dollar as Europe’s robust economy … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Near 1-yr Top Amid Economic Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story