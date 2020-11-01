EUR/USD suffered its worst week since March, falling 1.8%. There are five events in the upcoming week, including manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. In Germany, Ifo Business Climate dipped to 92.7 in October, down from 93.4. This reflected anxiety over the sharp […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 2-6 – Euro slides, with more volatility expected appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 2-6 – Central banks and US election in focus - November 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 2-6 – Euro slides, with more volatility expected - November 1, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 2-6 – BoJ stays pat, US election next - November 1, 2020