EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 2-6 – Euro slides, with more volatility expected

EUR/USD suffered its worst week since March, falling 1.8%. There are five events in the upcoming week, including manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. In Germany, Ifo Business Climate dipped to 92.7 in October, down from 93.4. This reflected anxiety over the sharp […]

