EUR/USD showed limited movement throughout the week. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including PMIs and German GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone inflation remains weak, reflective of poor economic conditions in the eurozone. Headline CPI declined by 0.3%, while core CPI gained […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 23-27 – Euro continues to drift appeared first on Forex Crunch.

