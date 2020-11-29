EUR/USD recorded strong gains last week, climbing close to one percent. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including PMIs and German GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German GDP bounced back in the third quarter, with a gain of 8.5%. This follows a decline of […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Euro climbs to 3-month high appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – - November 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Euro climbs to 3-month high - November 29, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Yen steady as inflation drops - November 29, 2020