EUR/USD resumed its winning ways last week, climbing close to 1.0%. The upcoming week has 10 events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German CPI remains subdued, posting a weak gain of 0.1% in October. The indicator moved up from 0.0% in September. Spanish GDP dipped to […] The post EUR/USD Forecast November 4-8 – Euro recovers Against Weak U.S. Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story