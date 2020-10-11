EUR/USD continues to rally, as the pair recorded gains of 1.0% last week. There are four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Services PMIs remained in contraction territory in Spain, France and Italy, with readings below the 50-level. Germany’s PMI was revised […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Oct. 12-16 – Surging euro punches past 1.19 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

