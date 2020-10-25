EUR/USD jumped 1.2% last week, marking its best week since July. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including the ECB rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Consumer confidence remains weak in the eurozone and Germany. German GfK Consumer Climate came in at -3.1, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Oct. 26-30 – ECB decision and German GDP in focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

