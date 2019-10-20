EUR/USD jumped 1.2% last week, as the euro took advantage of weakness in the U.S. dollar. The upcoming week features PMIs and the ECB rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Investors remain pessimistic about economic conditions in Germany and in the eurozone. German GfK Consumer Climate […] The post EUR/USD Forecast October 21-25 – Euro Climbs to 9-Week High on Greenback Weakness appeared first on Forex Crunch.

