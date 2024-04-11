The US released yet another bigger-than-expected reading on inflation. Investors pushed back the timing of the first Fed rate cut to September. Markets are almost entirely pricing in the first ECB rate cut in June. Hot inflation figures shifted the EUR/USD forecast to bearish as the dollar gained due to a decline in rate cut…

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Plummets After Upbeat US CPI, Eyes on ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story