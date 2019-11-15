EUR/USD has been advancing amid optimism in trade talks. US retail sales and concerns about the euro-zone fiscal stimulus may weigh on markets. Friday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls. Are the US and China on the verge of signing a trade deal? Optimism is sweeping markets, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, and […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Potential selling opportunity Kudlow’s optimism, bearish technical outlook appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story