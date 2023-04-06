Investors are expecting the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Food inflation is still rising in Europe and may be the main cause of price increases. The Eurozone’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index increased to a 10-month high. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is slightly bearish. The dollar gained slightly on Thursday as it regained safe-haven appeal amid … Continued
