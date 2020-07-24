EUR/USD is holding onto the high ground around 1.16 following upbeat eurozone PMIs. Sino-American tensions, US coronavirus figures, and data may cap any gains. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing the potential for more gains. Completing a bullish week for the euro – that was the headline of the preview for Friday’s data and it turns […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Pressured by Pompeo? PMIs further fuel bulls, coronavirus figures eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
