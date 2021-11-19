EUR/USD Forecast: Rally Halts as USD Firms up amid Stronger Yields

Despite a two-day rebound from the yearly bottom, EUR/USD is pressured around an intraday low at the latest. There is more faith in ECB doves than Fed hawks. Bond yields and the dollar are boosted by US inflation expectations and stimulus hopes. A light calendar draws attention to Lagarde and Fedspeak. The EUR/USD forecast remains … Continued
