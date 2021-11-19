Despite a two-day rebound from the yearly bottom, EUR/USD is pressured around an intraday low at the latest. There is more faith in ECB doves than Fed hawks. Bond yields and the dollar are boosted by US inflation expectations and stimulus hopes. A light calendar draws attention to Lagarde and Fedspeak. The EUR/USD forecast remains … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Rally Halts as USD Firms up amid Stronger Yields appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story