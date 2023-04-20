The Eurozone saw a decrease in consumer inflation to 6.9% from 8.5%. Eurozone prices increased by 7.5% from 7.4% when unprocessed food and fuel were excluded. Markets are currently favoring a 25bps ECB hike in May. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish. Eurostat said inflation in the Eurozone decreased last month, but underlying readings remained persistently … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Recovers as Underlying Inflation Simmers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story