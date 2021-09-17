EUR/USD slightly gains on the day as the European markets remain positive. Fed’s rethinking on tapering is keeping the US dollar bullish. EU CPI data remains the key that may provide some impetus to the market. The EUR/USD forecast seems slightly positive on the day as we expect some consolidation of yesterday’s biggest daily gains … Continued
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Remains Pressured Below 1.18 Ahead of EU CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Remains Pressured Below 1.18 Ahead of EU CPI - September 17, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Breaks 0.73 amid COVID and Strong US Retail Sales - September 17, 2021
- Forex Broker News: IG Group Q1 Revenue For FY22 On The Increase - September 16, 2021