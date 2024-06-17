The announcement of a snap election in France has caused considerable turmoil in the Eurozone. The ECB has remained quiet about supporting French markets. Markets are still absorbing Fed forecasts for one rate cut this year. The EUR/USD forecast points to a bearish trend as the euro lingers near a recent low reached last week…

