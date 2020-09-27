EUR/USD suffered its worst week since March, as the pair declined by 1.7 percent. The pair is trading just above 1.16, its lowest level since late July. There are five events in the upcoming week, including manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German GfK […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Euro falls to 8-week low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

