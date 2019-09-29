EUR/USD lost ground for a second straight week and closed the week below the symbolic 1.10 line. That last occurred in April 2017. This week’s key events are German inflation and the service and manufacturing PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German and eurozone initial readings […] The post EUR/USD Forecast Sep. 30-Oct. 4 – Euro slips below 1.10 as Dollar Gains Ground appeared first on Forex Crunch.

