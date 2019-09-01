EUR/USD declined by 1.3% last week, its sharpest weekly loss since August 2018. It’s a busy week, and investors will be keeping an eye on manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Gerrman numbers were soft last week, as the eurozone locomotive continues to […] The post EUR/USD Forecast September 2-6 – Euro crashes below 1.10 XX appeared first on Forex Crunch.
