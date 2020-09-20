EUR/USD showed movement in both directions but ended the week unchanged. There are five events in the upcoming week, including manufacturing and services PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Eurozone Industrial Production slowed to 4.1%, down from 9.1% beforehand. German ZEW Economic Sentiment improved to 77.4, […] The post EUR/USD Forecast September 21-25 – Euro remains directionless appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story