The EUR/USD currency pair is retreating from two-month highs and under pressure for the second day. The ECB’s president, Lagarde backed off her dovish inflation rhetoric, while the Kazakhs dismissed worries that rates might be raised in July. USD yields rise on mixed sentiment regarding trade, politics, and the Fed’s next move ahead of the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Slipping to 1.14 amid Strong US Yields, ECB Retreat appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story