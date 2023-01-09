A US jobs report revealed that pay growth slowed in December. The US economy generated jobs at a steady pace in December. The key interest rates of the European Central Bank might soon reach their peak. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bullish as the pair extends Friday’s gains. The Euro gained on Friday after a major … Continued

The post EUR/USD Forecast: Slow US Wage Growth Helping Buyers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story