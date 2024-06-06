Markets are nearly sure that the European Central Bank will cut rates today. The Bank of Canada opened the door to more global rate cuts. Data from the US revealed a bigger-than-expected decline in private employment in May. The EUR/USD forecast leans slightly bullish as the euro remains steady ahead of the ECB policy meeting,…

