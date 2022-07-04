EUR/USD Forecast: Struggling Above 1.04 as Eurozone Inflation Petrifies

Eurozone inflation hit 8.6%, up from 8.1%. An inflation wake-up call for the ECB might lead to more extensive rate hikes. The US dollar has never been more attractive amid the global economic crisis. Today’s EUR/USD forecast is bearish as the pair continues to suffer from downward pressure after Friday’s surge in inflation. Investors are … Continued

