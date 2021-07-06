Our EURUSD forecast observed the pair plunging in the past few hours and is now located in sellers’ territory again. It has invalidated a potential swing higher after failing to stabilize above the weekly pivot point (1.1871) level. Surprisingly or not for forex traders, EUR/USD plunged even though the US data came in worse than […] The post EUR/USD Forecast: Upside Invalidated After Stabilisation Failure appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story