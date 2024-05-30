Treasury yields have risen this week due to better-than-expected US data A recent auction in the US revealed lower demand for the country’s debt. Data from the Eurozone showed a bigger-than-expected increase in German inflation. The EUR/USD forecast points South as the dollar trades near a two-week high amid a rally in Treasury yields. Meanwhile,…

