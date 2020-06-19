EUR/USD has been under pressure amid weaker US data and a mixed mood. An inconclusive EU Summit and further acceleration in US coronavirus cases may weigh on the mood. Friday´s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is trading alongside a downtrend support line. Kicking the can down the road – the familiar phrase associated […] The post EUR/USD: Further sliding on downtrend support? EU can kicking and US coronavirus eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story