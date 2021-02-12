EUR/USD has been edging lower as US bond yields turned higher. Concerns about the US economy and several points of light in old continent may turn the pair higher. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that 1.2150 is a critical resistance line. Time for a new driver? EUR/USD bulls have been at the mercy of falls […] The post EUR/USD gets a few shots in the arm and may mount a (successful?) attack on 1.2150 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

