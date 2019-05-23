EUR/USD hit the lowest in four weeks on a mix of USD strength and EUR weakness. Trade, the Fed, EZ PMIs, the elections, and Brexit all weigh. The technical picture remains very bearish for the currency pair. EUR/USD does not like to move that much but now it has not had another option. A perfect storm […] The post EUR/USD has five reasons to fall appeared first on Forex Crunch.
