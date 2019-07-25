EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid disappointing German and French figures. The world’s most popular currency pair now faces the most significant test – the European Central Bank’s rate decision. How is euro/dollar positioned? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD faces robust resistance at 1.1140 where we see a dense cluster including the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, […] The post EUR/USD has more room to fall than rise ahead of the ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

