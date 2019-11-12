EUR/USD has been looking for a direction amid trade headlines. President Trump’s speech and speculation about Fed policies are set to dominate trading. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is pointing lower after exiting oversold conditions. Even a dead cat bounces when it hits the floor – this pattern has been dominating EUR/USD trading in recent days – but […] The post EUR/USD has open door to further falls appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Natural Gas ready to rally amid a cold snap - November 12, 2019
- EUR/USD has open door to further falls - November 12, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast November 11-15 – Weak Retail Sales Send Aussie South - November 10, 2019