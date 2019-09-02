Mainstream parties won regional elections in Germany, providing relief for the government. President Trump has reiterated that the US and China are talking, despite new tariffs. The four-hour chart is showing oversold conditions, implying a bounce. How low can the euro go? That is the question on many traders’ minds after Friday’s collapse – and […] The post EUR/USD has some room for recovery, but only temporarily appeared first on Forex Crunch.
