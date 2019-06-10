EUR/USD has been consolidating the gains fueled by the weak US Non-Farm Payrolls. The ECB has reportedly been worried about the exchange rate and de-anchoring of inflation expectations. Monday’s technical four-hour chart points to further gains for the pair. EUR/USD seems to have sobered up – gaining on the weakness of the USD is short-lived – […] The post EUR/USD has the blues as the ECB also considers cuts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

