EUR/USD remains depressed as the US and China draw further apart. Tension towards the European elections also weigh. The technical outlook is bearish for the currency pair. EUR/USD has the blues this Monday morning. The trade war between the US and China is not going away and even getting worse as Google is limiting its interactions […] The post EUR/USD has the blues this Monday appeared first on Forex Crunch.
