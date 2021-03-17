EUR/USD has been clinging to 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. A touch of optimism from the Fed may be enough to trigger a new sell-off. Europe’s vaccination issues undermine the common currency. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing bears are in control. When will things return to normal? The future is […] The post EUR/USD: Heat from the Fed set to melt down a growingly vulnerable euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story