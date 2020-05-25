EUR/USD has been trading around the 1.09 level. What is the outlook in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains its target at 1.09, through Q3. “In our view, there is an economic/political/debt deflation linked tail risk, which is holding down EUR/USD. If we enter a period of economic […] The post EUR/USD: Hoding Down By An Economic/Political/Debt Deflation Link Tail Risk – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story