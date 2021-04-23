What is the outlook for EUR/USD in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: NAB Research sees EUR/USD trading in 1.1950-1.2250 range over the coming few weeks. “Our base case has been that EU vaccinations would pick up markedly in Q2, which would ‘merely’ leave Europe perhaps a couple of months behind its peer group. […] The post EUR/USD: In 1.1950-12250 Range N-Term – NAB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story