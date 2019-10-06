EUR/USD has been looking for a new direction. Where will it go? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: UOB Research discusses the EUR/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term. “EUR/USD is expected to trade sideways for now. We highlighted the “quick loss in downward momentum” yesterday (02 Oct, spot at […] The post EUR/USD: In Consolidation Phase For Next Couple Of Weeks; Sideways Between 1.0890 and 1.1025 – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
